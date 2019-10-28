Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle is among the other names

Coronation Street star Andrew Whyment has become the latest celebrity to sign up for this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here!

The ITV soap actor – who has played Kirk Sutherland on the show since 2000 – will be heading into the jungle in November – along with a host of other celebs.

A source told The Sun: “Producers are really pleased with the line-up so far, with just a couple of faces to unveil.

“There’s a chance they’ll add a couple more but in previous years they’ve stuck at ten with one or two to follow.

“They were chuffed to get Andrew as viewers have watched him on Coronation Street for the best part of two decades, yet know nothing about him away from Kirk.”

With Andrew being the 11th Corrie star to enter the jungle, following in the footsteps of the likes of Helen Flanagan, the source added: “Soap stars always do well on I’m a Celeb . . . so the producers have high hopes of Andrew.”

According to the publication, seven of Andrew’s future campmates have been revealed.

He’ll be joining Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle, former EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway and Rak-Su member Myles Stephenson – who recently cheated on Love Island star Gabby Allen before they broke up.

The other names going into the jungle are sports presenter Iain Wright, Chloe Madeley‘s husband James Haskell and Capital FM presenter Roman Kemp.

When Kate was quizzed by her GMB co-host Ben Shepherd on whether she’d be heading into the jungle, she remained tight-lipped, and refused to confirm or deny the rumours.

She said: “Even if I was doing it, I couldn’t say I was doing it.”

And talking about how she’d fare on the Bushtucker trials, if she did go into the jungle, she said: “I don’t like heights. I don’t like the dark. I don’t like camping, even in a tent.”

I’m A Celebrity is starting in November – and will be hosted by Ant and Dec.