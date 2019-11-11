I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here is set to the kick off next week.

And the whole nation is counting down to next Sunday (17th November) evening when, after a year’s wait, we can finally cuddle up on the sofa and tune in to the familiar rumbling sounds of the jungle.

But it seems as though fans might have to be prepared for a last minute disappointment, as the famous I’m A Celeb camp could in jeopardy from Australian bush fires.

Show bosses are said to be on high alert as bush fires have been sweeping through the jungles in the areas close to where they film the hit ITV series.

The infamous reality show, which is about to kick off its 19th run, is filmed on a banana plantation in a forest near small town Murwillumbah in New South Wales, close to the border of Queensland.

Dangerous fires have been spreading around different areas of the country, but now an incident has been reported only 10 kilometres (just over six miles) from the camp.

This has prompted producers to monitor the situation, with a source confirming to The Mirror, “We are in constant contact with the NSW fire brigade and are closely monitoring the situation.

“We currently have no cause for concern. The health and safety of all our production crew and celebrities are of the utmost importance.”

It has been reported that 1,300 fire-fighters have been responding to over 100 different blazes engulfing the area, with three people said to have lost their lives already.

The news comes as a blow to fans who were looking forward to tuning in to the upcoming series.

Especially as many Ant and Dec enthusiasts are desperate to see Ant McPartlin join his comedy partner Declan Donnelly back on screens after he was absent from last year’s series.

The longtime presenter skipped last year’s run as he was recovering in rehab, with This Morning star Holly Willoughby taking over for him instead.

Fingers crossed things calm down over there and we can see the our favourites back on screen this weekend!

We wonder who will be joining them…