Cliff played Minty on the BBC soap until 2010

I’m A Celebrity started last night, and saw 10 famous faces enter the jungle.

But two more soap stars are set to head to Australia this week.

It had already been revealed that Coronation Street star Andrew Whyment would be part of the I’m A Celebrity lineup, and now it’s been announced that Cliff Parisi – most well-known for playing Minty on EastEnders until 2010 – will be joining Caitlyn Jenner, Nadine Coyle and co.

A show source told The Sun: “Bosses decided that this year’s latecomers will be a soap duo.

“Cliff was really popular in Enders and he’s a big character off-screen too, so they think he’ll go down really well with viewers.”

Since leaving EastEnders, Cliff has starred as Fred Buckle in Call The Midwife.

The announcement of an extra two campmates comes after Stacey Solomon confessed it was “weird” watching I’m A Celeb’s sister show Extra Camp without her boyfriend Joe Swash in it last night.

Joe waved goodbye to his ‘jungle family’ earlier this year, leaving Joel Dommett, Emily Atack and Adam Thomas to take over, and, taking to Twitter, Stacey wrote, “Soooo weird watching #ExtraCamp without you @realjoeswash.”

After ten years presenting alongside various co-hosts – including Vicky Pattison, Scarlett Moffatt and Stacey herself – Joe announced he’d be hanging up his jungle boots to spend quality time with his family.

He said, “I can’t believe I’m about to say this… For 10 incredible years I’ve been lucky enough to host my favourite show on telly.

“Being a part of the I’m a Celebrity After Show has been everything I could have dreamed of and more. But I’ve come to the decision that this year I’m going to have to leave my jungle family and stay home with my wonderful real family.”

Joe and Stacey welcomed their first child, Rex, together back in May and the doting dad didn’t want to “miss a second’”of their first Christmas as a family.

“I don’t want to miss a second with Stacey and our amazing boys so 3 months in Australia just seems too much to bear this year,” he explained.