Adele Roberts or Roman Kemp are nicknamed 'Cheese Fruit'

Ant and Dec have revealed this year’s I’m A Celebrity campmates are the smelliest they’ve ever had in the jungle, due to the fact the fire has been replaced with a gas stove.

The Geordie presenting duo said they’d begun to realise that the real fire has disguised the stench coming from the campmates in previous years, as they used to just smell of smoke.

Speaking on I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp, Ant said: “The difference this year is that we have the gas stoves in there, no smoke. They don’t stink as much.”

Extra Camp presenter Joel Dommett added: “They smell of B.O. instead because they are all smelling themselves and they stink but you don’t normally smell yourself because you have the fire on the whole time.”

Ant agreed with this and went on to say that, at the eating Bushtucker Trial with Roman Kemp and Adele Roberts, the two campmates were particularly bad-smelling.

He revealed: “At the trial with Roman and Adele, whoo, I am not saying what one but one of them honked.”

Dec then added: “One of them has got the nickname Cheese Fruit.”

Cheese Fruit is a fruit that smells like “rotten cheese”, and takes on the taste of “sharp cheese, lemon and vomit,” when ripe, so doesn’t sound like the nicest nickname!

The TV presenters went on to talk about the new I’m A Celeb arrivals Cliff Parisi and Andrew Whyment.

And Ant took the time to make a surprising reference to the time when he had a break from television to get sober.

Extra Camp presenter Emily Atack said Coronation Street star Andy was “like all of my mates,” and added she would “like to have a pint with him.”

And, referencing the fact he’s sober, Ant quickly jumped in: “Or a coke!”

*I’m A Celebrity is on ITV1 every day at 9pm