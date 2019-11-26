There’s no denying the I’m a Celebrity campmates more than earn their jungle fees with the harsh living conditions and gruesome Bushtucker Trials, but former show star Nicola McLean has revealed some celebs get paid for nothing!

Nicola – who starred on I’m a Celebrity in 2008 – says there are often celebrities on standby in case anyone in the actual line-up is forced to leave before the public vote starts.

Writing in her Closer column, Nicola, 38, said, ‘Aside from the two latecomers, other celebrities are on standby in case anyone gets injured or ill – but get sent home once the voting starts, as then it doesn’t matter if someone leaves.

‘They travel first class, stay in a hotel and get paid £20,000. Timmy Mallett did that for three years before he got in, but that’s rare as most don’t go in the show.’

Glamour model Nicola also claimed that if you appear on spin off show Extra Camp you’re automatically banned from taking part in the main show. She added, ‘You see how it works too well.’

According to reports jungle bosses dropped a massive £1.4m on main show booking fees this year.

American star Caitlyn Jenner is said to be taking home a cool £500k, Jacqueline Jossa and Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle are getting a reported £250k each and football icon Ian Wright is thought to be getting paid $400k.

But even the two ‘lowest’ paid stars are getting a sweet sum for only a few weeks of work. Capital FM DJ Roman Kemp reportedly being paid £40k while Rak-Su singer Myles Stephenson has netted £25k.