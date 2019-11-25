So far, Caitlyn Jenner has been super open with her I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! camp mates.

Ever since the transgender reality mega star entered the Aussie jungle, she’s chatted all about her transition from male to female as well as her world famous Kardashian-Jenner family.

But Caitlyn is yet to open up about a tragic loss from her past which changed her life.

Caitlyn, who won an Olympic gold in the 1500 metres as pre-transition Bruce Jenner back in 1976, lost her younger brother in a heart breaking car accident the same year.

Caitlyn lent 18-year-old Burt a silver Porsche that she had been given been loaned by a car dealership.

After allowing Burt to borrow the sports car to take his 16-year-old high school girlfriend Judith Hutchings to the petrol station, the pair ended up in a fatal car accident.

Detailing the deadly incident in her autobiography, The Secrets Of My Life, Caitlyn penned, ‘It hit a tree and then a rock wall of sizeable boulders. Judith was flung from the car and killed instantly. Burt suffered critical injuries.

“There was a rise, and Burt took it too fast. The Porsche went airborne and then crooked.”

Caitlyn also admitted that she has struggled with the guilt of lending Burt the car that killed him.

“What if I had never taken the car from the dealer?” she wrote.

“What if I had never lent it to Burt?”

“Why did he pick up an innocent young woman who had her whole life in front of her? Why did he drive so carelessly?”

Speaking to the Mirror on the emotional subject, a friend of Caitlyn’s said, “Caitlyn has already had to deal with so much in her lifetime.

“Losing her brother was a really painful time in her life but she got through it.

“She is made of tough stuff and she’s bringing that attitude to the jungle with her.”