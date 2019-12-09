'Devastated'

Last night saw the 2019 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! draw to a close.

After three weeks of roughing it and beating all other camp mates to the final, EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa was crowned Queen of the jungle, with Coronation Street actor Andy Whyment grabbing second place.

As mum-of-two Jacqueline burst into tears at the news of her win, former jungle contestants Joel Dommett, Emily Atack and Adam Thomas appeared on screen to present her with her crown.

Despite the sweet moment, lots of viewers were left disappointed when they noticed one special person was absent from the final show.

Taking to social media, fans of the ITV show pointed out that last year’s winner Harry Redknapp was not present to pass his title of King of the jungle onto Jac, with wondering why the football pro wasn’t involved.

‘Devastated that Harry Redknapp didn’t come to give Jac her crown #ImACeleb,’ one wrote.

‘Why didn’t Harry Redknapp fly over and pass his crown over?’ asked another, while a third chipped in, ‘Where the hell was Harry Redknapp to give her the crown? Heartbroken!’

‘Y’all pressed about jac being queen whilst I’m fuming about NOT SEEING HARRY REDKNAPP HAND OVER HIS CROWN EXCUSE ME?!?!,’ continued another Tweeter.

Despite not jetting to Australia to show his support to Jacqueline and crown her as Queen, sports manager Harry made sure to pen a special tribute to his successor on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Harry shared the news of Jacqueline’s win, alongside the heartfelt but simple message, ‘Well done @JacJossa,’ beside a red love heart emoji.