I’m A Celebrity 2019: The full line-up CONFIRMED

It's back!

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is back for 2019!

It wouldn’t be a British November if we didn’t spend almost every evening on the sofa laughing at Ant and Dec’s cringe critter themed jokes and watching a bunch of celebs endure the struggles of the Australian jungle, would it?

Now the full line-up for the upcoming series (set to kick off on the 17th November, btw) has been announced and we can’t wait to see these guys hit camp and start chowing down on kangaroo testicles.

Here’s who’s heading into the jungle this year…

Caitlyn Jenner

Former Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star Caitlyn Jenner is best known for being an Olympic gold medallist and sharing reality super star daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner with Kardashian mom-ager Kris Jenner.

She’s joked her main reason for going into the jungle is to “lose a few pounds” and look great at the family Christmas party.

Jacqueline Jossa

EastEnders star Jacqueline played Lauren Branning on the square from 2010 to 2018 when she fell off of the roof of the Queen Vic pub with her on screen sister Abbey.

In real life she’s a mother of two and is married to former TOWIE lad Dan Osborne.

Kate Garraway

Breakfast telly regular Kate usually wakes up the nation looking preened and put together from the ITV studios as she hits our screens for Good Morning Britain. That’s certainly a far cry from the I’m A Celeb jungle.

Nadine Coyle

She’s known for being 1/5 of smash hit pop group Girls Aloud and while the Irish beauty has admitted to being terrified of snakes and rats, she’s hoping the jungle will push her out of her comfort zone.

Myles Stephenson

Myles rose to fame when he won The X-Factor as part of boy group Rak-Su. Following his victory on the show he went on to date Love Island’s Gaby Allen, but the pair split earlier this year.

James Haskell

James is an England rugby player and also the husband of Chloe Madeley.

A source told The Sun that ITV bosses hope the sportsman will share some info on his in-laws Richard and Judy and his friend Prince Harry while in the jungle.

Roman Kemp

Roman is the voice of the Capital radio breakfast show.

He’s the son of Eastenders actor and Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp and the godson of the late George Michael. Not a bad family tree.

Adele Roberts

BBC Radio 1 DJ and former Big Brother star Adele has also been confirmed and ITV bosses reportedly reckon she’ll get stuck right in to jungle life.

Andrew Maxwell

Andrew is an Irish stand up comedian. While you might not recognise his face, you may recognise his voice from his role of the narrator of reality TV show, Ex On The Beach.

Ian Wright

Ex Arsenal football star Ian is now a regular face of BBC’s Match Of The Day.

He’s told The Sun that he fears fans of his footie rivals Tottenham will flood the phone lines and vote for him to do the most nasty Bushtucker trials.