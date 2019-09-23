'Can we have a break?'

Love Island star India Reynolds has opened up about the floods nightmarish rumours that she cheated on her villa boyfriend, Ovie Soko.

The 28-year-old glamour model and the pro basketball player, also 28, found romance when they appeared on the 2019 series of the iconic ITV dating show.

But earlier this month their romance faced hardship when India was accused of cheating on Ovie with former Arsenal player Kieran Gibbs at his birthday party.

She was forced to deny the claims that she and the footie star shared a kiss during the night out.

Detailing the drama of the situation, she said: ‘We’ve had a week of nightmare things. There was one [rumour] last week and then yesterday there was another. Can we have a break? Can we just live, please?’

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the brunette bombshell continued: ‘We’ve been absolutely fine, but obviously it’s not nice. The worst thing is – something coming out in the paper is one thing, we know it’s not true and we can just get over that – but it’s all the people on Instagram that start sending you horrible messages.’

Clearing the air on the Kieran scenario, she went on to explain: ‘I’ve known Kieran and his brother for years and it was their 30th birthday so I was there with loads of friends and family. There’s nothing about it! It got blown into a ridiculous thing.’

Proving she has remained positive throughout the drama, India added: ‘You just have to take the positives from it. We’re both happy together so that’s the main thing. You’re going to get tested in a relationship.

‘At the end of the day we’ve only known each other about seven weeks, even though it feels so much longer. It’s so intense. If we can get through something like this, I think we’re going to be fine.’