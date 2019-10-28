Some fans are pretty happy about the split rumours

Love Island star India Reynolds has broken her social media silence following rumours she and villa bae Ovie Soko have split.

The stunning glamour model, who shot to fame after appearing on this year’s series of the ITV dating show shared an important message with her fans amid the speculation that she and pro basket ball player Ovie have called it quits.

Having found romance in the villa back in the summer, it is now thought that the pair have ended their stint together following rumours of cheating within the relationship.

Opening up to her followers, India seemingly hit back at the claims of a break up, writing, ‘It’s free to be kind… Think before you type… Thank you x.’

Meanwhile, Ovie seemed to be doing well when he shared a video with his fans, quoting pop star Rihanna after a work out session.

Captioning the video ‘post gym energy,’ Ovie decalred, “On this beautiful Sunday you should all remember, shine bright like a diamond, because Rihanna said so.”

Meanwhile, fans of the pair took to the comment sections on their posts to send their condolences after hearing news of the potential split.

‘Sorry about you and India💕💕 love both of you,’ penned one, while another added, ‘Please date again you’re too cute😢😢.’

Although some of Ovie’s admirers seemed more than happy to hear he may be back on the market.

‘A single king 😍😍😍 I- i mean what a shame you and India broke up. 🙃,’ gushed one.

‘Yo are you single? Asking for Santa 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️,’ cheekily asked a second.

A third joked, ‘So I hear your single now… you might wanna answer that DM 😉.’