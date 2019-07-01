Irina stepped out with a very sassy accessory

It appears that model Irina Shayk has made a subtle dig at ex partner Bradley Cooper, stepping out holding a clutch bag with the word ‘idiot’ plastered over it.

The 33-year-old Victoria Secret girl split from the actor last month after four years together.

Now, she seems to have hit back at her former flame with the sassy slogan accessory.

Pairing a tight white mini dress with a smart black blazer and a pair of causal Dr Marten boots, Irina headed out in Manhattan and flashed the bag for the paps.

The Russian bombshell is thought to have moved out of the house she and Bradley shared in LA and is now living in New York.

Now the ex couple are reportedly at loggerheads over where their daughter, two-year-old Lea De Seine, will be raised, with Bradley hoping California will be the little one’s home while Irina is wanting keep her in NYC.

According to Grazia magazine, the divide could lead to a custody battle over the tot.

A source previously told People magazine that Bradley and Irina’s relationship was never the same after he starred alongside Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born.

They said: ‘Bradley was emotionally absent during the long time filming A Star Is Born. They tried to save the relationship but it had changed.’

Speculation began that Bradley and Gaga, 33, were enjoying a secret romance after the co-stars displayed explosive chemistry during a performance of Shallow at the 2019 Oscars.

Despite the rumours surrounding the on-screen lovers, a source revealed that the Bad Romance singer was ‘devastated to have been dragged into’ the split.

Speaking to Grazia, the insider added: ‘She feels it’s outshining the work they did on the movie, which is the last thing either of them wanted. Gaga doesn’t want to be seen as the other woman.’

They continued to say that the close pals are not holding back on their friendship and are planning to carry on as they were.

‘They’re adamant it should be maintained because what they built with the film and their relationship is precious.’