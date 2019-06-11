Irina is looking HOT post-break up

Model Irina Shayk took to Instagram today to share a revealing swimsuit snap, flashing her bum for the camera, just days after her split from partner Bradley Cooper.

People magazine confirmed that the stunning 33-year-old and film star Bradley, 44, ended their four-year relationship last week.

It was claimed that Bradley was ‘emotionally’ absent from Irina during filming for smash hit movie A Star Is Born.

Bradley directed the Oscar nominated flick and also starred as troubled musician Jackson Maine alongside Lady Gaga, who played his protégée, Ally.

A source told the publication: ‘Bradley was emotionally absent during the long time filming A Star Is Born.

‘They tried to save the relationship but it had changed.’

In the sizzling upload, Irina can be seen with her back to the camera, frolicking beside a waterfall and surrounded by picturesque landscape during her getaway to Iceland.

The Russian beauty can be seen showing off her peachy bottom in a skin tight, black one-piece.

Supportive fans were quick to pen hundreds of complimentary comments beneath the beautiful photo.

One wrote: ‘hands down the most Beautiful woman on the planet,’ while another added: ‘You go girl! Freedom.’

Others made sure to allude to her separation from Bradley, sending words of encouragement in Irina’s direction.

The ex lovebirds share two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, and some fans were keen to see Irina and her baby live a happy life following the split.

One commenter chipped in: ‘Showing what he’s missing goddess ❤️❤️,’ while one more praised: ‘You’re beautiful woman! Don’t settle for less, you deserve better! Life is too short focus on loving yourself and your daughter. ❤️🌸.’