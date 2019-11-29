I’m A Celebrity has been hit with complaints about James Haskell.

ITV viewers have submitted a barrage of complaints after many were left ‘disgusted’ and offended by a comment made by contestant James Haskell earlier this week.

The rugby player mentioned the disability clubfoot on Monday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, seemingly mocking the condition during a conversation with fellow contestant Ian Wright.

The exchange took place when former professional footballer Ian Wright decided to run through the I’m A Celebrity camp.

James then mocked the sports commentator, saying, ‘He’s completely lost the plot.’

‘Look at that clubfoot.

‘Go on then, expend that energy.’

And viewers were not happy.

UK communications regulator Ofcom revealed to Metro.co.uk that the incident received nearly 80 complaints by yesterday (Thursday) morning with another bunch of viewers taking to Twitter to air their thoughts on Monday’s show.

‘I can’t understand why @ITV thought they could allow such a stupid comment from @jameshaskell to be aired,’ wrote one viewer. ‘The fact that he mocked a form of disability like Clubfoot is absolutely disgusting and unacceptable. ITV needs to be more responsible with issues like this #ImACeleb’.

‘Really appalled to hear of @jameshaskell behaviour on @ITV I’m A Celeb last night,’ raged another. ‘The fact that ITV thought it was okay to include & air a comment that mocks #clubfoot is disgusting. Would you do the same for other disabilities?’

‘#ImACeleb should re-consider its editing,’ commented another critic. ‘To keep in a reference to #clubfoot in such a negative manner is disrespectful to those who struggle throughout their lives with it’.

Another added, ‘As someone who has spent my entire life in and out of hospital undergoing multiple surgeries for my club feet I’m disgusted at @jameshaskell comments about clubfoot’.

Other wrote, ‘I’m sorry, but I’m really disgusted by James Haskell’s comment about Clubfoot. Why is this acceptable? #ImACeleb @ITV’, ‘I’m really disappointed by James Haskell’s comment about Clubfoot. This is totally unacceptable and he should apologise @itvnews’ and ‘Disgusted by the way James Haskell in @ITV#IMACGMOOH is mocking disabilities with his clubfoot comment.’