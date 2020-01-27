How's Dani feeling about Jack becoming a daddy?

Dani Dyer’s Love Island ex Jack Fincham announced yesterday that he has welcomed a baby daughter with a mystery woman.

Taking to Instagram, the former pen salesman shared a snap shot of the little newborn, named Blossom Fincham, born just ten months after he split with Dani.

Following the news that left Love Island fans in shock, Dani spoke out about the slightly awkward situation.

Chatting to Rylan Clark-Neal on BBC Radio 2, 22-year-old Dani made sure to send her well wishes to Jack.

When asked if she was aware of her former flame’s new arrival before he made the public announcement, Dani admitted she found out with the rest of us.

“No! Of course not! No! No news. When everyone else found out, I found out. So yeah,” she remarked.

“Listen all it is, everyone loves a baby like I said. I wish them all the best. Congratulations. There you go,” she continued.

Dani, who has happily moved on from Jack with her pre-villa bae, Sammy Kimmence, took to social media to prove she’s living her best life amid Jack’s baby drama.

Posing with her Essex man, looking glam in a pair of killer heels and holding a cocktail in her hand, Dani penned, ‘Everything and more❤️✨.’

‘Aww the cutest and bestest couple 😍💓,’ one fan commented, swooning over the loved up pair.

‘Yous are meant to be!! 😻😻,’ added a second.