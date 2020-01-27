Dani Dyer responds to news ex boyfriend Jack Fincham has welcomed a baby daughter just ten months after their split

Caitlin Elliott

How's Dani feeling about Jack becoming a daddy?

Dani Dyer’s Love Island ex Jack Fincham announced yesterday that he has welcomed a baby daughter with a mystery woman.

Credit: Getty

Taking to Instagram, the former pen salesman shared a snap shot of the little newborn, named Blossom Fincham, born just ten months after he split with Dani.

Following the news that left Love Island fans in shock, Dani spoke out about the slightly awkward situation.

Chatting to Rylan Clark-Neal on BBC Radio 2, 22-year-old Dani made sure to send her well wishes to Jack.

I’m normally a very open book and share most of my life on my social media. This blessing I chose not to. I’m just a normal geeza, who went on a tv show, which throws you straight into the public eye…which I will forever be grateful for. However I knew for myself I needed personal time and to keep this part of my life private to prepare for this new responsibility and part of me that will change my life forever. This is undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me and it’s true what they say, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other. I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, also to my little girls mother, who has been totally AMAZING throughout. Although we are not together we are great friends as we have been for many years and our priority is co-parenting our beautiful baby girl. Both mum and baby are doing great. I am now a proud dad to a healthy baby girl Blossom Fincham born 8lb 2oz on 24th January 2020

When asked if she was aware of her former flame’s new arrival before he made the public announcement, Dani admitted she found out with the rest of us.

“No! Of course not! No! No news. When everyone else found out, I found out. So yeah,” she remarked.

“Listen all it is, everyone loves a baby like I said. I wish them all the best. Congratulations. There you go,” she continued.
Blossoms little hand 🥰 She held my thumb for ages , good night from this little beauty.

Dani, who has happily moved on from Jack with her pre-villa bae, Sammy Kimmence, took to social media to prove she’s living her best life amid Jack’s baby drama.

Everything and more❤️✨

Posing with her Essex man, looking glam in a pair of killer heels and holding a cocktail in her hand, Dani penned, ‘Everything and more❤️✨.’

Aww the cutest and bestest couple 😍💓,’ one fan commented, swooning over the loved up pair.

Yous are meant to be!! 😻😻,’ added a second.