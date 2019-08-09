RIP Jani

Love Island 2018 winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer were once the epitome of couple goals.

But despite their whirlwind summer romance and seemingly perfect relationship, the pair broke the nation’s hearts when they split less than a year after leaving that iconic Spanish villa.

Now, former pen salesman Jack Fincham has finally opened up about the couple’s shock break up, explaining that he reckons they moved way too fast.

During last night’s episode of Celebs Go Dating, 28-year-old Jack, who is looking for new love via the E4 dating programme, broke his silence on his turbulent love life.

Speaking to dating agents Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson about whether he’s ever been in love, the dazzling toothed reality star confessed: ‘I don’t know now.’

Dishing the details on his fling with former barmaid Dani, 23, he spilled: ‘If we had lived in Love Island forever, we’d have been fine. We rushed it straight away, we moved in together. I did want to [move in with her] but I wish we had waited.

‘I’m not a bitter person. Oh, 100 per cent I’m over Dani and now I want to go and meet someone. I’ve missed out on so much dating. I haven’t done it on over a year.’

Jack left fans of the telly twosome gutted when he confirmed their split on social media back in April 2019.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, he penned: ‘There is no easy way to say this and it isn’t going to be an easy time but me an Dani are not in a relationship anymore.

‘That’s all I have to say, a break up is hard enough as it is for both of us let alone in the public eye so I hope everyone is considerate and understands this. X’

‘We will always care a lot for each other and have love for each other and I mean that from the bottom of my heart and I wish her nothing but happiness.

‘We have some amazing memories together and have been through a lot but sometimes things aren’t meant to be and we really did try to make it work but it unfortunately didn’t and that is life.’