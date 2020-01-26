The former pen salesman shocked fans on Saturday after revealing he has become a dad

Love Island star Jack Fincham has revealed the identity of his new daughter’s mum after shocking fans on Saturday that he has become a first time dad.

The former pen salesman revealed that he and health compliance officer Casey Ranger, 29, welcomed daughter Blossom on Friday, and while they are not together after their brief fling following his split from Dani Dyer, they will co-parent together.

‘Myself and Casey got together when we were both single,’ Jack told The Sun.

‘It was a whirlwind romance and shortly after had the amazing news that she was expecting which we were both over the moon about.

‘It didn’t work out romantically for us, however as I’ve said previously we are still great friends and have been for around 10 years.’

Jack also said Casey had been ‘amazing’ throughout the whole process and he couldn’t ask for a better person to co-parent ‘beautiful’ daughter Blossom with.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Saturday, Jack revealed that Blossom was born on Friday 24 January, happy and healthy weighing 8lb 2oz.

Fans were shocked by the surprise announcement, as Jack has kept his happy news private prior to Blossom’s birth, ‘to prepare for this new responsibility and part of me that will change my life forever’.

The full caption read: ‘I’m normally a very open book and share most of my life on my social media. This blessing I chose not to. I’m just a normal geeza, who went on a tv show, which throws you straight into the public eye…which I will forever be grateful for.

‘However I knew for myself I needed personal time and to keep this part of my life private to prepare for this new responsibility and part of me that will change my life forever.

‘This is undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me and it’s true what they say, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other.

‘I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, also to my little girls mother, who has been totally AMAZING throughout. Although we are not together we are great friends as we have been for many years and our priority is co-parenting our beautiful baby girl. Both mum and baby are doing great.

‘I am now a proud dad to a healthy baby girl Blossom Fincham born 8lb 2oz on 24th January 2020.’