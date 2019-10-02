Love Island’s Jack Fowler has made a strangely unexpected career move

Jack is branching out from his life as a Love Island star

Love Island hunk Jack Fowler is attempting to break away from his life as a reality star slash influencer and has made an unexpected career move.

The former footie pro who rose to fame when he appeared on the 2018 series of the reality show is now branching out into the music industry.

In fact, he’s even reportedly just finished working on his first studio single.

Speaking to The Mirror, he explained, “I’ve just had a track, I’ve just done a single. I’ve been in the studio.

“It’s R&B, kinda slow jam, kinda for the ladies – smooth vibes.

“There’s no spoilers but I’ve done a track and I’ve done a music video.”

We certainly cannot wait to hear that.

Confessing he’d also love to dust off his dancing shoes and appear on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, adding that he’d “love to do Strictly”.

“I love dancing and I’ve danced a long time. I used to sing as well when I was a younger kid, so I think it’d be a wicked chance to display my talent.”

Opening up about his hectic life in the spotlight, the gym honed hottie went on, “I try to just enjoy my life, man, it’s a very unique life I’m in. It’s all love and all banter. I don’t look too much into it.”

Jack hit headlines earlier this year when he and 2019 Love Islander Joanna Chimonides sparked romance rumours.

Jack was seen embracing the villa stunner when she arrived back from the iconic Spanish island, but has since shut down any speculation that the pair are dating.

He told the Daily Star, “I’ve known Jo for 11 years… we’re just friends. I’m single.”

Meanwhile, Joanna agreed, telling Heat magazine, “Jack and I have known each other for over ten years.

“We’ve never dated, absolutely not. He’s a best boy mate and that’s it really.”