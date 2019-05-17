We think she looks stunning!

Since giving birth to her second baby girl last summer, Jacqueline Jossa has been documenting her weight loss journey with fans.

The mum-of-two, 26, set up Instagram account @jacsmumtum to showcase her results alongside her weight loss tips and tricks.

And in her latest upload, the former EastEnders actress is looking absolutely stunning as she poses in a hot pink bikini by the beach during her recent romantic getaway to Mykonos with husband Dan Osborne.

But despite all the adoring praise the picture received from her followers, Jacqueline admitted she wasn’t feeling completely confident in the two-piece, but added that she’s ready to kickstart her healthy eating plan now she’s back home.

Writing next to the hot shot, she shared: ‘I am back from my short break with the hubby.’

‘I didn’t feel as confident as I wanted in my bikini but we move forward and I am back and ready to get on my 30 day challenge!!

‘Herbalife has given me so much confidence and even though I’m not a “skinny Minnie” I am happy and that’s what’s important.’

Jac is an ambassador for Herbalife, which sells nutritional supplements such as meal replacement shakes to help people slim down.

Meanwhile, the TV star and her ex-TOWIE hunk hubby, 27, appear to have put all the recent relationship drama behind them on their sunshine break.

Following a roller coaster few months, the on-off couple, who have been married since June 2017, looked happier than ever as they posed for pictures on their hols.

Leaving their kids at home – along with any signs of drama – the parents enjoyed some desperately needed alone time on the Greek island.

Just before jetting back to the UK the pair posed for a loved-up snap in front of a stunning sunset.

Jacqueline captioned her happy shot with two love hearts, and added the hashtags ‘my love’ and ‘my babe’.