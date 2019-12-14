Jacqueline Jossa has been forced to deny she's pregnant after the rumour mill went into overdrive.

The EastEnders star uploaded a picture of herself looking all glammed up and captioned it, “No, not pregnant just bloated.”

Fans praised the actress – who won I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! earlier this month – and said she shouldn’t have to “justify” herself or her body.

“You shouldn’t have to justify yourself. You are gorgeous wish I looked as good as you Jac,” wrote one.

Another said, “You don’t look bloated or pregnant you look gorgeous.”

It’s not the first time Jacqueline and her former TOWIE star husband, Dan Osborne, have hit headlines in recent weeks after he was accused of being unfaithful to Jacqueline on several occasions. All of which he has denied.

Despite the hurdles the couple faced while she was in the jungle, the pair seem to have come out stronger for it and are even considering renewing their wedding rows after just two years of marriage.

The pair – who have two children together – are thought to have had a “frank chat” once Jacqueline left the jungle, as she cancelled all live television interviews in a bid to sort out the mounting rumours plaguing their marriage.

She’s the first winner to ever cancel their winner’s interview – which usually takes place on Lorraine or Good Morning Britain.

An insider revealed, “She has to film for the ‘coming out’ show which airs later this week, so cancelled all other TV offers like GMB and Lorraine to spend more time with the family.

“Jacqueline and Dan spent time together in the hotel and probably had a lot to talk about.”

Despite rumours that Jac’s fellow campmate Myles Stephenson told her details of an alleged affair that happened between his ex-girlfriend, Gabby Allen, and Dan during a work trip to Marbella in 2018 and separate rumours that Dan had been involved in a threesome with CBB’s Chloe Ayling and Natalie Nunn, Jacqueline has given her husband one last chance.

A pal told The Sun, “Jacqueline feels refreshed by her jungle experience, and doesn’t want anything to detract from it.”

“Her and Dan had a frank chat and decided to start with a clean slate. She really loves him, and their girls, and wants to make things work.

“But equally, she’s found an inner strength she didn’t realise she had in the jungle, so has warned him any more indiscretions and he’s in trouble.”