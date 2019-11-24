Jacqueline broke down in tears when she discovered she’d be facing another trial…

She’s been picked to face yet another Bushtucker trial in tonight’s I’m A Celebrity – but after seeing her break down in tears over the news, Jacqueline Jossa’s husband has begged viewers to stop voting for her.

Dan Osborne made a desperate plea on his Instagram Stories on Saturday to tell viewers his wife has been through enough during her first week in the jungle.

The 28-year-old’s plea comes soon after he actually asked I’m A Celeb fans to vote for his wife to take part in the trials.

‘I know I said vote for Jac ‘cause she aint in there to change lightbulbs. I didn’t mean every single trial,’ he stated as he addressed a camera.

‘Give her a break now. Come on!’ he begged.

Dan does appear to be proud of how Jacqueline is conquering her fears and completing the trials, despite her initial resistance.

‘But she keeps smashing ‘em all. She’ll worry about it, but she’ll smash it. She’ll keep proving everyone,’ he added.

He then suggested her upcoming trial should be her last.

‘Let her do this one, and then just give her a break, please. She’s getting upset now. And it ain’t nice,’ he continued.

The former EastEnders actress had a tough night on Thursday after breaking down in tears while laying in her sleeping bag as she realised how far away she was from Dan and their daughters, Ella, four, and Mia, one.

Getting honest about her meltdown, the soap star admitted: ‘I just woke up feeling a bit like “mmmm” when you’re just looking up at pure Jungle and you think “wow, I’m so far away from home”.

‘The thing is, everyone is missing their families, I just feel like it’s too soon to be crying missing your family…and we all smell so bad, we just stink, I stink, the smelliest I’ve ever been in my life.’

