She was crowned Queen of the Jungle on Sunday night but Jacqueline Jossa has cancelled all upcoming TV appearances discussing the win to spend more time with her family.

It’s tradition for the winner of the hit ITV show to appear on Good Morning Britain or Lorraine the day after the I’m A Celeb final but Jacqueline – who played Lauren Branning in EastEnders – is the first champion to avoid the live interviews.

An insider said, “She has to film for the ‘coming out’ show which airs later this week, so cancelled all other TV offers like GMB and Lorraine to spend more time with the family.

“Jacqueline and Dan spent time together in the hotel and probably had a lot to talk about.”

While a source close to Jacqueline said the decision was made to spend time with her two children Ella and Mia, the move could be because of the huge media attention her relationship with Dan Osborne has received while she’s been Down Under.

The drama kicked off when Myles Stephenson reportedly told Jacqueline that Dan had been unfaithful with his ex-girlfriend Gabby Allen on a work trip to Marbella in 2018.

Jacqueline was said to be “hysterical” and was allowed to temporarily leave the jungle to send her husband a voicemail after she threatened to quit the show. He was allowed to send one back.

The pair seemed to patch things up, before fresh claims emerged that he had a threesome with fellow Celebrity Big Brother stars Natalie Nunn and Chloe Ayling. Dan has denied all claims.

Despite everything, Jacqueline made sure to put on a united front on Sunday night when she declared her love for the TOWIE star and thanked her family and friends for their support live on ITV.

Dan was quick to repay the favour with a sweet post about his wife, saying, “My jungle Queen!!! Words can not describe how proud I am of this woman! She absolutely smashed it from day 1 and deserves this sooo much!! Well done baby.”

But fans of the show urged Jacqueline to realise her “worth” following a successful stint in the jungle.

One tweeted, “I hope Jacqueline Jossa comes out of this with her head held high and a high sense of worth for herself.”

While another said, “Hope Jacqueline wins this and feels empowered.”