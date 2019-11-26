Jacqueline Jossa remained emotionless when her letter from husband Dan Osborne was read out to the camp on Monday night's episode of I'm A Celeb - and now the reason why appears to have become clear.

According to The Sun Jacqueline threatened to quit the jungle earlier this week after fellow campmate Myles Stephenson told her details of an alleged fling between her husband, Dan, and Myles’ ex-girlfriend Gabby Allen.

She refused to continue in the show unless she could make contact with the father of her two children.

Citing a “duty of care,” the EastEnders actress – who was said to be “hysterical” after the conversation – was allowed to temporarily leave the camp and leave Dan a voicemail. He was subsequently allowed to send one back.

Producers believed as long as there was no direct contact with the outside world, Jacqueline could remain on the show.

“Jacqueline was beside herself after Myles told her what he believed. She was nothing short of hysterical,” a camp insider told The Sun. “Jacqueline has been fantastic to watch so producers really wanted to avoid a situation where she walked out.

“But equally they were very conscious about a duty of care towards her and had to consider her mental state.

“After allowing her to leave the voicemail, and letting Dan leave one back, she was offered the chance to remain in the show and accepted.”

Monday night’s episode saw all 12 of the campmates get teary after receiving a letter from home – except Jacqueline who remained straight-faced for the duration of her sweet message from Dan.

Having broken down on several occasions about missing home, fans couldn’t work out why Jacqueline “had no emotion whatsoever”. But, having now taken her wedding ring off in the jungle, her reaction could have been a delayed reaction to the rumours.

Speculation started last year when Gabby’s ex-boyfriend Marcel Somerville accused her of cheating on him with Dan during a work trip to Marbella in 2018. Dan and Love Island star, Gabby, both strongly denied the claims.

Shortly after, Jacqueline and Dan’s marriage hit a bump in the road with the actress saying, “These things happen – marriages have ups and downs and mine’s no different.” The pair later rekindled.

Dan is expected to fly out to Australia to address the fresh cheating claims when Jacqueline leaves the jungle.