Dan Osborne lands in Australia for ‘crisis talks’ with wife Jacqueline Jossa

He also wants to 'confront' Myles Stephenson

Dan Osborne has arrived in Australia to talk to his wife, Jacqueline Jossa, about Myles Stephenson‘s claims that Dan slept with Gabby Allen.

He’s arrived early with the couple’s two daughters, Ella and Mia, after Rak-Su’s Myles told Jacqueline he believed Dan cheated on her with his ex, Gabby Allen.

Jacqueline has since taken her wedding ring off, and Dan is said to be ‘raging’ with Myles about the claims he cheated.

An insider said, “Dan was raging when he heard that Myles had told Jacqueline that more had gone on between him and Gabby than actually has.

“He was telling friends that if Myles comes near him he’ll knock his head off.

“But he’s moved his flights so that if Myles comes out of the jungle he will be there to have it out man-to-man.”

“Dan is furious that Myles has stirred up old news. He feels like he’s been unfairly stitched up by him.

“He might be acting all happy on Instagram but inside he is raging.”

Following Myles’ claim, Jacqueline is thought to have had a meltdown and threatened to leave the jungle.

Dan and former Love Island star Gabby, were pictured cosying up on a yacht in Spain last year.

Jacqueline was pregnant with Mia at the time and following the pictures, Dan moved out of the family home.

But when Mia was born, they decided to give their two-year marriage another go.

After landing in Oz, Dan wrote on Instagram, “Just landed in Oz! I seriously can’t wait to see their little faces when they see mummy ❤️

“Obviously Mia hasn’t got a clue bless her! I’ll try to video the moment.

“Keep smashing it @jacjossa ❤️ we are here waiting for you when you get out ❤️”