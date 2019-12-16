The Jungle Queen spoke to Lorraine

Jacqueline Jossa has finally spoken out about claims her husband, Dan Osborne, has cheated on her.

She cancelled all TV interviews after winning I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here last Sunday, but Jacqueline opened up on Lorraine today about the ‘two years of hell’ she’s given Dan over the rumours.

The latest claims came while Jac was in the jungle, with Myles Stephenson telling her Dan slept with his ex, Gabby Allen, and model Chloe Ayling accusing Dan of having a threesome with her and their Celebrity Big Brother co-star Natalie Nunn last year.

Jacqueline said, “The thing is, it’s really funny, because we’ve been going through it for two years. This isn’t new for me.

“All this stuff that I knew about is not new news to me.

“It got brought up again because of Myles but at the same time, I was glad it made me think about it, I didn’t have a choice but to think about it… but it helped me.”

Admitting she wants a fresh start with Dan, she added, “To be honest, I want to hit a restart button.

“It’s been two years of me basically giving him hell and it’s not like he’s got away lightly at all.

“He knows he’s done wrong, he knows he’s done a lot wrong.”

And hinting that some of the claims are false, she continued, “There’s some stuff that’s absolutely not true that is, like, honestly, being done with legal so I can’t even talk about it. Bu we’re fine.”

After leaving the jungle, Jac and Dan were spotted having crisis talks on the beach in Australia, where she’s thought to have warned him, “One more strike and we’re over.”

You tell him, Jac!