Adorbs!

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne’s marriage has suffered a rough ride this year.

But former EastEnders actress Jacqueline seems keen to prove the couple have moved on from any drama in their relationship.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, the 26-year-old soap star shared an adorable photo in which she can be seen snuggling up to ex TOWIE star Dan, 27, during a recent getaway.

Posing in the sunshine beside a stunningly picturesque beach, Jac looked fresh faced while Dan went topless, showing off his broad shoulders for the camera.

Beside the sweet holiday pic, mum-of-two Jacqueline penned the heartfelt caption: ‘Anywhere with you🖤✔️.’

Fans were quick to swoon over the idyllic vacay snapshot, with one penning: ‘The most cutest couple ever❤️❤️,’ and another chipping in: ‘Loves these two best couple ever.’

The loved up post comes just months after reality star Dan spoke out on his mental health struggles following rumours he had cheated on Jacuqeline with Love Island star, Alexandra Cane, during a night out.

Reports emerged that he had kissed the stunning former Islander while drunk, although the pair both deny the claims.

Later, images of Dan cosying up to blonde PR pal Steph Ledigo during a trip to LA surfaced.

He revealed that the allegations had left him feeling so low he was unable to get out of bed.

Reflecting on the impact of the reports, he said: ‘Truthfully? I feel like I can’t take any more. Back in the day I made mistakes, yes, and I get harassed for it non-stop. Now it’s happening again when I’ve done nothing wrong.

It’s really getting to me. If it weren’t for the kids… I honestly don’t think I’d be here.

‘I tell you, if I didn’t have kids, I could have done something really bad by now too. I’m not being overdramatic – this is real.’

Speaking to new! magazine he continued: ‘I’ve had so many days when I just haven’t wanted to be here. I’m at the point where I don’t even want to get out of bed.’