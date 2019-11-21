Fans have expressed concern for Jacqueline Jossa.

The EastEnders actress is currently appearing on ITV show I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.

I’m A Celebrity famously sees a host of well-known faces challenging themselves to complete the show’s terrifying trials full of disgusting eats, very creepy creepy crawlies and very common phobias.

And day three saw celebrities from losing camp Snake Rock take on a mammoth group trial to win their place over at the main camp Croc Creek.

Soap star Jacqueline Jossa was among the team who were taking part in the show’s Face Your Fear task.

Alongside fellow team mates Ian Wright, Caitlyn Jenner, James Haskell and Andrew Maxwell, the mum-of-two had to put her head inside a plastic helmet while rooting around in a box in of her for two yellow stars.

And of course, she was not alone in there.

The task saw both the helmets and the box containing the stars being filled up with terrifying creatures.

While James was faced with rats and Andrew having to deal with cockroaches, Ian was met with scorpions and Caitlyn had to face jungle pythons.

But soap star Jacqueline had her helmet filled with one of her biggest fears – spiders.

The TV star was required to complete the scary task while huge spiders crawled all over her head and face and was left terrified after the trial ended.

Jacqueline emerged from the helmet shaking and broke down in tears, while her fellow team mates rushed to comfort her.

And fans took to Twitter to express their concern for the star, worrying for her mental wellbeing.

‘What has happened to Jacqueline Jossa 😟 #ImACeleb,’ wrote one fan, while another commented, ‘#ImACeleb I genuinely don’t think Jacqueline is mentally strong enough for this show ….😰’.

‘Jacqueline Jossa is not in a good place 👀👀,’ added another, ‘so uncomfortable to watch omg she needs to go home #ImACeleb’.

Hopefully the star will overcome her fears for the upcoming tasks!