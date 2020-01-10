Jacqueline Jossa reveals genius styling trick she uses to appear slimmer

Jacqueline Jossa has revealed a genius styling trick.

Credit: Getty

The I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here winner recently revealed that she collaborated with online fashion retailer In The Style and has now shared a video giving fans a range of styling tips.

Taking to her Instagram page, Jacqueline shared an IGTV video with her two and a half million followers, sharing five different outfit ideas for everyday styling.

EVERYDAY STYLING BY ME 😂,’ she captioned the five-minute video.

Absolutely loved doing this everyday styling video with @inthestyle 💖 I admit I’m no fashionista but I know what works for my shape and sometimes really struggle to find easy outfit that look great!

‘So I teamed up with the @inthestyle team to create this video and show you ladies how I would style day to day outfits! I hope you love and let me know if you’d like to see more things like this!’.

And one of the outfits that she shared with her fans was a pair of blue denim jeans with a baggy-sleeved white jumper and white trainers.

And during the clip, the former EastEnders actress revealed her clever jeans hack that she uses to make her legs appear slimmer.

“I struggle with jeans because I have got big, chunky legs and I find it hard to find a jean that fits the waist and also fits the legs,” she admitted, going on to reveal the clever trick to her fans.

“Tip from me, you know when you are trying to look slim thick and all that jazz and you are like I wish I was a size smaller and try and squeeze into jeans?

“I would always say go up a pair. A size of clothing mean absolutely nothing, you will look better and feel better rather than squeezing in.”

Thanks for Jac! We’ll be trying that next time we replenish our Jonis!