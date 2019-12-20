Kylie thanked Jac for beating her dad on I’m A Celeb

Jacqueline Jossa might have been crowned Queen of the Jungle on I’m A Celebrity… but she still gets starstruck. Well, wouldn’t you scream if you got a video call from a make-up free Jenner?

Jac revealed all on Capital Breakfast in a chat with host and fellow campmate Roman Kemp, who came third after Andy Whyment. ‘So basically I was standing next to Caitlyn at the afterparty,’ she explained. ‘And she was like, “Oh hey, give me your number.” And I was like, “Oh my god, she’s asked for my number!”

The actress admitted that she’d never expected Caitlyn to call, assuming she’d asked for Jac’s number to avoid giving out her own.

‘And then she did the whole, “It’s Caitlyn!” and texted me so then I had hers,’ she continued. ‘And I was like, “Oh my god!”

‘And then literally the day I got home I got a message from her, a voice, a video, and it was her, just like, “Hey Jungle Jac! Hope you got home OK!”

‘Then she was like, “I’ve got someone here that wants to congratulate you…” and then literally Kylie looking like a god – no make-up on either, she just looked amazing – she peered over.

‘She said my name in an American accent and it was just incredible. She was like, “Thanks for beating my dad! You’ve done so well, I’ve heard so much about you!”

‘It was amazing.’

Earlier on in the week, Jacqueline described Caitlyn as her ‘best friend’ on Lorraine, in her first interview since leaving camp. She also admitted that she screamed when she first saw the message from Kylie. ‘I got a video message,’ she revealed. She was like, “Oh my god, Jacqueline!”

‘She said my name. And then she was like, “You’ve done so well. We’re so proud of you.” I screamed.’

We don’t blame her!