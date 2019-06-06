Yay for body positivity

Jacqueline Jossa has called for Love Island to include more ‘curvy girls’ in a super honest post on body positivity.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-two shared a snap in which she can be seen flaunting her figure in a bright pink bikini.

Beside the holiday pic, 26-year-old Jac penned some physique-focussed words of wisdom with her followers.

The former EastEnders actress wrote: ‘If anyone is feeling a little gutted that they don’t look exactly like the insta models or love island ladies.

‘Please know it’s so hard to love yourself for who you are and not find faults in many parts of yourselves. Every single person has something they don’t love about themselves! I don’t look the same as I did before having 2 beautiful kids!

‘I now have 2 amazing kids and I’m curvy! I didn’t used to love it. It was a big change from being 21 and slim, size 8 to all of a sudden a mother and a different body all together.’

Continuing to praise her body for all it can do, she added: ‘I want to thank my body, my lumps and bumps for everything! I love you! Truthfully I honestly don’t really care what people think of my body because I love it! I’m still working on it but that’s okay!

‘I never thought I would feel sexy after Having 2 kids, thought it would be the end of the road for bikinis etc! Yolo !! Would be nice to see some more curvy ladies on love island this year 🙏🏻.

‘They are all beaut and every size is beautiful! I just think we should celebrate every size a little more. Some men line a curvy gal🤷🏽♀️💞.’

Preach, Jac!