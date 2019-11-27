Awkward...

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! star Jacqueline Jossa’s husband Dan Osborne has hit back at her fellow camp mate, Myles Stephenson.

This comes after the Rak-Su pop star allegedly told Jacqueline he believed ex girlfriend Gabby Allen was involved in a fling with former TOWIE star Dan.

EastEnders actress Jacqueline reportedly threatened to quit the jungle if she could not speak to Dan about the claims made by Myles.

Rumours that Dan had been unfaithful to Jacqueline with Love Islander Gabby sparked after he was photographed looking cosy with her on a yacht, but Dan has always denied anything happened between them.

A source told The Sun, “Jacqueline was beside herself after Myles told her what he believed. She was nothing short of hysterical.

“After allowing her to leave the voicemail, and letting Dan leave one back, she was offered the chance to remain in the show and accepted.”

Now Dan, who shares four-year-old Ella and Mia, one, with Jacqueline, has slammed Myles after one of his social media followers asked how he felt about the public ‘rooting’ for him and Jacqueline.

The comment read, ‘YOU gutted everyone is rooting for Myles n Jacqueline to get together???’

‘Find it funny… she would not be attracted to Myles even if she was single, no kids, no nothing lol. He can try all he wants though, bless,’ Dan wrote back.

Dan has now flown over to Australia in order to support his wife from outside the camp after she was seen breaking down in tears on the show.

Getting tearful about being apart from her daughters, Jac said, “The thing is, everyone is missing their families, I just feel like it’s too soon to be crying missing your family.

“We all smell so bad, we just stink, the smelliest I’ve ever been in my life.”