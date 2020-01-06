Jacqueline Jossa shares exciting news with fans introducing new role

Jacqueline Jossa has shared some exciting news.

The former EastEnders actress, who was recently crowned Queen of the Jungle in the latest series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, took to her Instagram page to reveal her latest project.

Sharing a snap with her two and a half million followers unveiling her new fashion venture, Jacqueline wrote, ‘Pinch me moment number 1 of 2020!!!

‘I am SO SO excited to announce I’m working exclusively with @inthestyle and OMG we’ve got billboards with my name on! Crazy 🙀🙌🏻

‘Honestly I’m sure you girls know by now but I would never just put my name to something,’ continued the I’m A Celeb champ. ‘I’ve always loved In The Style and what they stand for and I’m really excited to be working with the whole ITS team to create a collection for us REAL girls, I’m over buying clothes and them not fitting properly unless you’re a super model? You know what I mean right!?

‘I’ve always been open about my body,’ the mum-of-two opened up, ‘my little problem areas and all that and I’m creating a range that has everything from casual pieces that I can just lounge with the kids in, to lovely dresses that actually FIT and cover everything they need to AND it’s going to be affordable for us working mums! 👌🏻

‘So excited to share that with you very soon and you can head to @inthestyle Instagram and give them a follow to find out when the range is dropping and all info to get first access to it! 🙌🏻❤

‘In the mean time i have picked out some of my fave January items that I think are easy to wear and perfect for now,’ added Jacqueline revealing that all the pieces are on the site to buy.

‘I cannot wait to take you all on this journey with me,’ continued the star, ‘there’s so many exciting things to come – This isn’t just my range , it’s OURS and I want you to help me create it so please comment and let me know what you’d like to see from my range and I’m going to try make it happen!!

‘I’m also going to share the journey with you, the fits of samples, find out what prints and shapes you want to see etc – you’re literally going to help me create it all!

‘Thank you all for the support,’ finished Jacqueline, ‘without you this wouldn’t be happening! 💖 (PS outfit is from my new collection coming soon)’.