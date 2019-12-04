The former EastEnders star showed off her hidden talents on I'm A Celebrity too

Jacqueline Jossa is best known for playing Lauren Branning on EastEnders, but it now turns out she can also sing very well!

In last night’s I’m A Celebrity, viewers got a sneak peek of her hidden talents, when she performed Girls Aloud hit Sound of the Underground in front of Nadine Coyle herself.

And now, her family have shared a longer clip of her singing to her Instagram page, which sees her playing the piano and singing Say Something by A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera.

Hinting at a possibility of a music career instead of acting after she gets out of the jungle, Jacqueline’s family wrote: “New career? #imaceleb @imacelebrity #JungleJac #VOTEFORJAC.”

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Jacqueline’s fans were extremely impressed with her singing abilities, and the amount of praise she was given by them showed she’d probably do very well if she did embark on a music career.

One wrote: “Could listen to her all day x.”

Another added: “The most talent!”

A third gushed: “Oh my word your voice is beautiful!”

MORE: Jacqueline Jossa’s husband Dan Osborne hits back at Myles Stephenson amid ‘cheating’ drama

Jacqueline even got some praise from celebrities including Nicola McLean and TOWIE star Jess Wright.

It may not come as a surprise to big Jacqueline fans that she can belt out a tune, however, as she recently opened up the Jac Jossa Academy.

The performing arts school teaches children acting, singing and dancing, and the mum of two promises to pass on her first hand knowledge of the performance industry.

Jacqueline’s surprise singing skills came after her I’m A Celeb campmate Myles Stephenson allegedly told her he believed his ex-girlfriend Gabby Allen was involved in a fling with her husband Dan Osborne behind her back.

Jacqueline reportedly threatened to quit the jungle if she could not speak to former TOWIE star Dan about the claims made by the Rak-Su star.

Rumours that Dan had been unfaithful to Jacqueline with Love Islander Gabby sparked after he was photographed looking cosy with her on a yacht, but Dan has always denied anything happened between them.