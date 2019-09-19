Jacqueline Jossa hits back at trolls as she posts unedited swimsuit snap

Hayley Minn

The former EastEnders star looked amazing

Jacqueline Jossa has hit back at trolls, posing in a sexy black swimsuit on Instagram.

The former EastEnders star shared a snap of herself on a balcony with her wet hair falling over one shoulder.

Clearly annoyed at previous comments from some of her followers, she captioned the Instagram picture, ‘I don’t care for the rude comments.”

The mum of two then added hashtags #noedits and #letskeepitreal to show she hadn’t airbrushed her sexy snap.

Some of Jacqueline’s celeb pals, as well as her fans, praised her for her picture.

Sam Faiers wrote, ‘Sexy mumma!’ while Olivia Attwood simply wrote, ‘BABE,’ with a heart emoji.

Jacqueline and her husband Dan Osborne‘s marriage had suffered a rough ride this year.

But the couple have been keen to prove they’ve moved on from any drama in their relationship.

MORE: Jacqueline Jossa cosies up to husband Dan Osborne for romantic snap as they prove they’ve put marriage woes behind them

On a recent getaway, they shared an adorable photo in which Jacqueline can be seen snuggling up to ex TOWIE star Dan, 27.

Posing in the sunshine beside a stunningly picturesque beach, Jac looked fresh faced while Dan went topless, showing off his broad shoulders for the camera.

Anywhere with you🖤✔️

Beside the sweet holiday pic, Jacqueline penned the heartfelt caption: ‘Anywhere with you.’

The loved up post came just months after reality star Dan spoke out on his mental health struggles following rumours he had cheated on Jacuqeline with Love Island star, Alexandra Cane, during a night out.

Reports emerged that he had kissed the stunning former Islander while drunk, although the pair both deny the claims.

Take us back💕 Such a beautiful relaxed week, thanks @homeawayuk for helping make the perfect holiday come true. The pool has a lovely little kids pool with in it, and the villa itself was HUGE!! The area around was big enough for all the boys to have a kick about too so that was a plus! BBQs all day and perfect for little Mia to keep her cool when we needed and she could nap well too.❤️ Ella tells me everyday she wants to live in a holiday country, bless her. She’s a little water and heat baby. Already planning next years family trips! #ad #family #love #holiday

Later, images of Dan cosying up to blonde PR pal Steph Ledigo during a trip to LA surfaced.

He revealed that the allegations had left him feeling so low he was unable to get out of bed.