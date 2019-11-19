Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up about her relationship with late rapper Tupac Shakur.

The actress broke down in tears while discussing her friendship with the musician on her Red Table Talk chat show.

During the talk show, which airs on Facebook, Jada spoke to author Robyn Crawford, who had been close to late singer Whitney Houston.

Robyn appeared on the show to discuss her book A Song For You: My Life with Whitney Houston, in which she confirms that she had a love affair with the It’s Not Right But It’s Okay hitmaker.

In the book, the writer candidly suggests that the late singer was possessive over her during their relationship, recalling that she once ripped up a Bible the pair used to write messages to each other after she was convinced that Robyn was cheating on her.

‘She just grabbed it and ripped out the back page and she started tearing it up, ripping it into little pieces,’ said Robyn.

Jada then responded saying that the incident reminded her of close friend Tupac, who she grew up with when they went to high school together in Baltimore.

Speaking of the late rapper, Jada said, “Him feeling like, ‘You’re the only stability I got, I can’t afford for you to put that attention elsewhere.’ For him, it was, we were an anchor for each other. Anytime he felt like that anchor was threatened, oh my God.”

Jada added that Robyn’s book resonated with her because both she and Robyn love someone “who has had a legacy”.

“It was so healing for me in so many different ways,” said Jada. “It’s hard to live with someone who has had a legacy at the level she has had and then to lose them under tragic circumstances. I have a very similar situation.’

Jada, who is married to Hollywood actor Will Smith, has previously opened up about how she fought with the legendary rapper before he was murdered back in 1996.

The pair were still not on speaking terms when the musician was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about Pac,” the mum-of-two told Howard Stern back in 2015. “I think about him every single day”.