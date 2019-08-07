Jade Goody’s heartbreaking dying wish revealed by her mum

Jade died of cervical cancer in 2009

Jade Goody’s mother has revealed that the reality star begged to be euthanised before she lost her battle with cervical cancer.

The reality star, who rose to fame after a stint on Big Brother back in 2002, died from the disease back in 2009 aged just 27.

Now, Jade’s mum Jackiey has detailed how her daughter asked to euthanised during her final days because she was in so much pain.

To mark the ten year anniversary of Jade’s tragic passing, Channel 4 are airing a documentary about her life tonight.

In Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain, her mum recalls her daughter’s painful final weeks, saying: ‘She wanted to go to Switzerland to have the injection. She kept telling me and Jack all the time.’

Jackiey recently found one of Jade’s final diaries, where she made notes about her euthanasia plans, however had admitted that doctors felt Jade was too ill to make the trip at the time.

Jade later passed away on Mother’s Day 2009, leaving behind two sons, Bobby, then four, and Freddie, then five.

Grieving mother Jackiey made sure that the boys saw their mother for the last time before her death.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘She was in a coma but she still had her ears so I got the boys to do Mother’s Day.

‘The day before Mother’s Day we did face painting and I got the boys to talk to her.’

Jackiey also revealed that Jade had questioned whether her behaviour on the celebrity version of Big Brother had caused her cancer.

The London born mum was accused of racism and bullying towards Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty during her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother in 2007.

She told the Indian film star she needed ‘a day in the slums’ and referred to her as ‘Shilpa Poppadom’.

By the time Jade was evicted from the CBB house, Ofcom had reportedly received over 44,000 complaints about the way she had acted.

Recalling the moment Jade asked her a devastating question, Jackiey said: ‘One night she felt really scared because, obviously, she knew she was going very soon.

‘She said, “Mum I feel like they’re coming to get me. They’re coming to get me. It’s going all dark”

‘She said, “Is that because I was so bad in Big Brother?”.’