The documentary left viewers in shock

Last night, viewers took to social media to express their discomfort after watching Channel 4’s latest instalment of their three part documentary on Jade Goody.

The docu-series, marking ten years since the reality star’s death, looks into her rise to fame and fatal battle with cervical cancer.

In the second episode of the trio broadcast last night, footage of Jade’s time in Celebrity Big Brother during which she was accused of bullying Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty.

Jade, who shot to stardom after her stint on the original Big Brother, made fun of the Indian star for bleaching her facial hair and dubbed her ‘Shilpa Poppadum’ during the celebrity spin-off in 2007, sparking a mass race row which saw Ofcom receive tens of thousands of complaints from the public.

As the programme documented the moments and the explosive backlash that followed, many headed to Twitter to have their say.

One wrote: ‘This is really, really uncomfortable viewing,’ while another added: ‘This is absolutely horrendous to watch! #JadeGoody.’

Chipping in, a third penned: ‘This is an uncomfortable watch a second time round. I’m not convinced she was ever racist, uneducated an ill informed & used by the media. Reality TV has got a lot to answer for.’

Jade passed away two years later in 2009 from cervical cancer.

In the documentary, Jade’s mum Jackiey revealed that her daughter had asked if her terminal illness was punishment for her behaviour on CBB.

Jackiey said: ‘One night she felt really scared because, obviously, she knew she was going very soon.

‘She said: “Mum I feel like they’re coming to get me. They’re coming to get me. It’s going all dark”

She said: “Is that because I was so bad in Big Brother?”.

Later in the show, Big Brother presenter Davina McCall opened up about witnessing Jade’s fall from grace.

‘I felt such enormous joy at Jade’s popularity.

‘Then: “Oh my God, what happened? How can it all turn in a nanosecond? She’s now become the most hated girl in Britain?”’