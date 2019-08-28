Bobby is the spitting image of his mum

Jeff Brazier took to Instagram this week to share a photo of his sons to celebrate his eldest Bobby passing his GCSE exams- and hordes of fans couldn’t help but notice how similar he looks to his mother, Jade Goody.

The reality star passed away after a battle with cervical cancer back in 2009 leaving Bobby and Freddie, then just five and four years old, without a mother.

Days ago, as 40-year-old Jeff shared a sweet photo of Bobby, now 16, and Freddie, now 14, in honour of Bobby’s exam results, the comment section was flooded with followers pointing out his resemblance to Jade.

Captioning the upload, he proudly penned: ‘Celebrating @bobbybrazier exam results in Manchester this evening. 3 A’s 2 B’s & 3 C’s makes me incredibly proud as always. School done, apprenticeship starts soon.. ❤️.’

Beneath the post, one fan swooned: ‘The image of his mum 😍 you’ve done such an amazing job she will be very proud x,’ and a second added: ‘Awww Freddie really looks like you hun and Bobby is the image of his lovely mum xx 💖.’

Meanwhile, Bobby himself shared a family snap on social media as he, Freddie, Jeff and Jeff’s wife Kate sat down for a celebratory meal at Manchester’s Gaucho, adding the caption: ‘Eating right with the famlee 🤘🏼❤️.’

Again, more remarks about Bobby’s striking likeness to Jade poured in, with one commenter writing: ‘Double of your mum. What a wonderful amazing women she was,’ and one more chipping in: ‘Well done, so like ur mum.’

Back in June, Jeff shared a seriously emotional tribute to Jade on what would’ve been her 38th birthday as he and his family gathered round for a get together to remember her.

Posting a photo of Jade and the boys as toddlers, he poured out: ‘Today would have been Jade’s 38th Birthday so we had a small gathering and raised a glass in her memory. My heart aches for all of the love and affection the boys have had to go without in her absence and for all she missed of their childhood, those precious stolen moments deprived of a fiercely strong and proud Mother.

‘My thanks to those that came along as well as those who couldn’t make it always showing the boys that they have many good people supporting their every step.

‘It was also Bobbys 16th this week so we celebrated getting him there in one piece and all the promise his future holds.’