Biscuit banter at its finest 🍪

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has been living her best life on a jet set trip to Thailand this week- and it looks like she’s been having a right laugh.

She’s been hanging out with elephants, posing for dozens of social media snaps in her gorgeous supply of swimwear and even pondered how to dunk a ginormous Digestive biscuit into a cup of tea.

Yesterday the pretty pop star left her followers in fits when she shared a hilarious shot of herself struggling with a giant, inflatable biccy.

In the series of images, the South Shields songstress can be seen looking disheartened, holding a mug of tea in an embellished silver and black bikini.

In another pic, Jade is laughing away at her massive un-dunkable pool float, clearly in stiches at the thought of penning her caption, which read, ‘Me wondering how tf I’m guna dunk this biscuit in me tea.’

In the comments section, loads of loyal Little Mix fans made sure to humour their idols epic Instagram comedy.

‘I’M DONE😭😂,’ wrote one, while another LOL’d, ‘Hahahahahah.’

‘When they say you’re allowed one biscuit😂,’ a third jokily chipped in.

‘You should get an inflatable cup of tea!!😍😂,’ suggested another.

Jade left her 6.2 million followers laughing again last week, posting a seriously honest version of her usually insanely sexy bikini photos.

In the realistic upload, Jade can be seen rocking a sparkly purple two piece, hunched over and being caught off guard as the pic was snapped.

Proving she’s always up for laughing at herself, she left her commenters in hysterics, writjng, ‘Balancing out these bomb ass bikini pics with an awkward-theresa-may-about-to-do-the-robot pose.’