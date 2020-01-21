Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall cracks fans up with hilariously honest bikini pic

Jade's given her followers a good laugh again...

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall regularly shares lots of stunning snaps of her self, in which she always looks like a solid 10/10.

But clearly the stunning Geordie pop star knows the importance of keeping it real on social media, and proved so with her latest Instagram post, leaving her fans stitches.

The songstress, who is ¼ of smash hit girl group, Little Mix, has been treating her followers to an array of enviably amazing bikini snaps lately, thanks to the fact she’s been living it up in the sun in Thailand.

In one photo she can be seen striking a seriously extra pose on the edge of an infinity pool, baring her toned, tanned figure in front of a spectacular view.

Captioning the photo, she cheekily insisted, “Omg I had NO idea this picture was being taken teehee lol.”

After leaving her fans and famous pals swooning with the upload, the 26-year-old thought best to share a slightly more realistic insight into her holiday photo shooting session.

In rather contrasting shot, Jade can be seen awkwardly hunched over and caught off guard (although, let’s be real, she still looks pretty great).

Captioning the hilarious mug shot, she joked, ‘Balancing out these bomb ass bikini pics with an awkward-theresa-may-about-to-do-the-robot pose.’

Quickly the comment section filled up with followers having a good laugh.

‘I fave one so far 😂😂😂,’ laughed reality babe Vicky Pattison, while Jade’s fellow Little Mix lady, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, simply left a long row of crying-with-laughter emojis.

‘You made me giggle it’s greatly appreciated,’ added one happy fan, while another agreed, ‘This is why i love you😭😂 BALANCE.’

‘AHAHAHAHHA CAPTION KWEEN,’ chipped in a third.