Little Mix fans mistake Jade Thirlwall for Beyoncé as she STUNS in sexy sparkling outfit

YAAAAAAS QWEEN!

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall always looks flawless, but she took it to the next level with a very glittery outfit – and we’re obsessed!

Looking like the most beautiful disco ball we ever did see, the 26-year-old rocked a mesh catsuit on a night out with bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Sharing a short clip so her millions of followers on Instagram can fully appreciate her look, she wrote: ‘too good to be served once’.

Of course her fans were quick to gush about the pop start, with one saying: ‘YAAAAAAS QWEEN’.

Another wrote: ‘my favourite disco ball 😘’.

A third added: ‘queen of everything really’.

And her look was so fierce, some of her followers even actually initially mistook the beautiful babe for Queen Bey herself.

‘I thought you’re Beyoncé for a sec 😍😍😭😭’, one wrote.

Her partner in crime Leigh-Anne also served looks in a statement costume, embellished with duo-chrome plates hung together by thin silver chains.

The girls are currently home bound during a break from their LM5 worldwide tour, which will last until December.

Jade recently broke up with her boyfriend of three years, Jed Elliott. The pair allegedly called it quits during summer because of their hectic work commitments and spending lots of time apart.

Speaking about the exciting things that are coming up for her and her bandmates, Jade said she’s not ‘arsed’ if she finds love anytime soon.

She told Galore magazine: “I’m looking forward to showing the world more of the things that I’m passionate about.

“Me and the girls have got some really exciting projects coming up. Maybe I’ll find a man by then but either way I’m not ar**d.”

“What you see on social media is not a reality. The majority of the time it’s just a highlight reel of the best bits. So don’t compare yourself and put yourself down. And brace yourselves for more music.”