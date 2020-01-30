Bed time never looked so good 🔥

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall left her fans cooing with her latest Instagram snap in which she showed off her adorable nightwear.

The South Shields born pop star took to the social media platform to upload her latest pose-y snap, sprawling across her fresh white bed sheets.

Laying on her back and kicking her legs in the air, the 27-year-old girl band babe displayed the funky feathery detail on the cuffs of her baby pink pyjama bottoms.

Holding her hand up to her pouty lips, Jade put on her best come-to-bed eyes and smouldered for the camera.

Captioning the grainy image, Jade injected a dash of her Geordie charm, writing, ‘nanite.’

‘And that’s how a queen sleeps 💓,’ one fan swooned in the comment section, while another chipped in, ‘Oh wowww 😍😍.’

‘omggg! Jade, you’re so stunning💗,’ wrote another admirer.

This comes after Jade’s fellow Little Mix lady Jesy Nelson won a coveted National Television Award for her raw and emotional documentary about the trolling she has received online throughout her years in the spotlight.

The Essex girl thanked her loyal fans online in an emotional tribute, reflecting on her huge achievement.

‘Guys I honestly do not even know where to begin with this post! I woke up this morning and my heart is bursting with happiness!

‘I cannot thank you all enough for making this moment happen, there are no words to describe how this moment felt and because of you guys you made this one of the most magical nights of my life! I love you all so much thank you ❤️.’