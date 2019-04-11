Jade’s compared herself to someone rather strange…

In aid of National Sibling Day, Little Mix star Jade Thirwall took to Instagram to share an ADORABLE throwback with fans.

Pictured alongside her older brother, Karl, 31, in the sweet childhood photo, the 26-year-old songstress can be seen as a little girl, smiling sweetly with her arms wrapped around her sibling.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Little Mix star Jesy Nelson pokes fun at boyfriend Chris Hughes after he ditches her for THIS…

Captioning the gorgeous snapshot, Jade penned: ‘Happy #NationalSiblingsDay everyone. I’ve always loved having a protective big brother and it’s really an honour to be the only one who truly knows how to annoy tf out of someone.

‘I’m just as proud of you now as I was watching you snatch all those Butlins football trophies 🙌🏽 Love you @karlthirlwall88 ✨.’ SEE THE PIC HERE!

Continuing the post with a hilarious comparison, the pop star likened her younger self to a fictional snowman, writing: ‘Here’s a picture of the two of us with me looking like Jack Frost.’ What a look-alike!

Fellow Little Mix band mate, Perrie Edwards, 25, clearly found Jade’s mention of her frosty doppelganger amusing, commenting to say: ‘I’m DEAD at this 😂.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Meanwhile, plenty of fans swooned over the uber cute memoir, with one writing: ‘I loooove to see your baby pics 😍,’ while another added: ‘This is so damn cute!!’

Jade went on to treat fans to some more rare shots, posting a series of photo tributes to Karl on her Instagram story.

One photo showed the Thirlwall kids as they grinned side by side for a school photo, while another more recent pic showed the pair looking much more grown up.

Jade wasn’t the only Little Mix member to give a sibling shout out yesterday, with Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 27, dedicating an Instagram post to her two older sisters, Sian-Louise and Sairah.

The snap shows the trio looking wildly similar and equally glam, posing for the camera while Leigh-Anne penned the caption: ‘Mess with me, you mess with all of us.. 🤷🏽♀️😂😍 sorry for stealing your IDs, shoes and clothes all those years ago! 😂 your the best sisters anyone could ask for! Love you like crazy ❤️.’ SEE THE PIC HERE!

Adorbs!