Jake Quickenden was rushed to hospital after a terrifying fall.

The Hollyoaks star took to his social media to share the horrific experience with his fans.

Taking to his Instagram account the former X Factor star shared a shocking image of a huge red bloody gash in the middle of his scalp with his 746,000 fans.

Explaining his ordeal Jake captioned the snap, ‘Been quite past couple of days and I wasn’t going to post about this but if it can make someone be a little more careful then here it is.’

He then revealed that while on holiday in Bali with girlfriend Sophie Church, the pair were laughing and joking around and the star jumped in the pool.

‘As I jumped I slipped and hit my head pretty bad on a step, it resulted in 25stitches a CT scan and xrays on my neck which luckily all came back ok, oh and a really nice bald patch.

‘I’ve been chilling past couple of days just in the room,’ he continued, ‘it’s funny instagram can make it look like you’re having the best time (which I am apart from this) but I put a photo by a pool or at a restaurant and people think of wow looks amazing not knowing actually I spent 6 hours in hospital because I slipped.

‘I’m pretty sore and feeling sorry for myself,’ the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here star went on, ‘but as I look back I was so lucky I’ll be fine in a week or so after I get the stitches removed.’

Gushing about his beauty therapist girlfriend he continued, ‘Sophie was amazing and looked after me, it’s scary how one minute you can be laughing and joking and the next in hospital.

‘Basically life is short,’ he added, ‘but also please be careful sometimes a little loss of concentration can end badly!

‘Be safe much love J, also for anyone thats a gimp and says why you taking a photo in hospital it’s because I hadn’t seen how bad it was so took the photo so I could actually see as it’s on the top of my head!!!’.

Wishing Jake all the best and hope he recovers soon!