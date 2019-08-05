Yikes

Jake Quickenden took to Instagram today to treat his fans to a glimpse of his gym honed body as he posed in a pair of tight, designer pants.

Baring his toned, tatted torso and capturing his sizeable bulge in the cheeky snapshot, Jake revealed to his 737k followers that he was suffering from some underwear issues.

Captioning the nearly-naked pic, he penned: ‘Sat here waiting for @calvinklein to get in touch 😂😂…. only packed four pairs and I’m in Germany a week… school boy error, underwear shopping tomorrow 😂!!.’

Rounding off the message, the former X-Factor star gave some deep words of wisdom, adding: ‘Seriously though…. just smile… smile through the bull shit…. smile when people try and drag you…. smiling will make them more angry when they know you don’t give a sh** ✌🏽!! X

Naturally, hordes of the Dancing On Ice victor’s loyal supporters swarmed to leave swooning comments beneath the photo.

One gushed: ‘Oh yes 🙌🏼 how bloody gorgeous are you.’

While another jokily chipped in: ‘I’m going to have to stop following you. At my age pics like this aren’t good for my blood pressure 😂.’

The telly hunk is certainly no stranger to sharing revealing snaps online and posed in his smalls for another blush-worthy snap last month.

Showing off his arty inks and oiled up body, Jake pouted for the camera as he captured another scantily clad selfie.

Referencing his rather obvious manhood, one commenter playfully wrote: ‘Looking hot!!!! You got a sock down ya pants though??? #justwondering.’

While another piped up to add: ‘Looking good 💪🏻💪🏻and packing 👍🏻😉,’ and a third agreed, typing: ‘someone’s packing 😳.’