Soapstar Jake Wood has broken his silence over the new Love Island contestant who is a dead ringer for his TV character.

Jake Wood, uploaded a fun meme to his Instagram. The meme reads, ‘Good to see Max from EastEnders going into the villa #loveisland’ and he captioned it, ‘FYI I’m the one on the right who doesn’t own a beach in Cornwall’ followed by some crying with laughter emojis.

All jokes aside – Jake is not going in the villa but the contestant who has been announced earlier this week as an official islander and a dead ringer for him is Ollie Williams, and he’s already been boasting about being heir to the Lanhydrock estate.

He also claims he will inherit the Viscount Clifden title when his father “passes away or abdicates” and tells girls he owns Polzeath beach in Cornwall.

So there’s no wonder Jake finds it hilarious to point out the difference – and it isn’t the looks.

12 new contestants will make themselves feel at home in the villa on Sunday, January 12 ahead of the official launch of Series 6.

He will join Rochelle Humes sister Sophie Piper who is also in the line up. she declared, ‘[A turn off] is when someone’s cringey. I love banter but hate it when someone tries to be funny and they’re not.’

Sophie also insists she’ll be completely loyal to her new pals in the villa when it comes to men.

The winter series of Love Island kicks off this weekend, set in sunny South Africa, and for the first time ever Caroline Flack will not be welcoming the new bunch of singles into the villa.

Instead, Laura Whitmore – girlfriend of comedian and Love Island voiceover man Iain Sterling – will fill Caz’s shoes, after she stepped down following her arrest and assault charge last month.