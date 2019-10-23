Jameela isn't here for Caroline's latest presenting gig...

Jameela Jamil has been gripped in a fiery Twitter row with Caroline Flack over her new show about plastic surgery.

The Love Island host is set to present the new Channel 4 programme, called The Surjury, which will see contestants air their body insecurities to a jury who will decide whether to give the green light on them getting cosmetic procedures.

Sharing news of the show on Twitter, body positivity activist Jameela wrote, ‘Welp. Black Mirror is officially happening guys. It’s here: 😶.’

Responding to her outcry, award winning cosmetic and reconstruction doctor Dr Tijion Esho explained that he had declined to be involved in the project and slammed it for being unethical.

‘🤦🏾♂️I was cast as the doctor for this and declined after the press release told the full show premise – I can’t believe any ethical doctor would be involved,’ he penned.

Responding, actress Jameela explained, ‘This is why I said it was like Black Mirror @carolineflack1 Because it’s a VERY surreal concept that (perhaps unintentionally) will prey on people’s insecurities. I think of the effect on teenagers of the messaging of this. Fingers crossed it doesn’t affect anyone negatively.’

Hitting back at the criticism, Caroline defended The Surjury, writing, ‘As you know self image is a complicated, sensitive and personal subject. At the heart of this show are people not contestants who have sought help to want to better them selves in their own eyes. Their stories deserve to be told and not ridiculed online.’

Responding to a follower who accused her of attacking Caroline personally, Jameela explained that she was simply slating the controversial impact the show could have.

‘I didn’t go for Caroline. I said the show sounded like black mirror, and Caroline came for me over it. I was not criticizing her. She didn’t create the show. I hope it doesn’t cause adverse effects on young people. Reality Tv is so insane these days. A jury judging bodies is wild.’