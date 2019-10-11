'I’m so lucky that I survived'

Jameela Jamil revealed she attempted suicide six years ago in light of World Mental Health Day this week.

The actress took to Twitter to pen the honest message, opening up about her own experiences with mental health issues.

Baring all to her 942 thousand followers, the radio presenter wrote, ‘Today is #WorldMentalHealthDay This month, 6 years ago, I tried to take my own life.’

Explaining that she went on to receive psychotherapy in the form of Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing therapy to help her deal with her battle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, she continued, ‘I’m so lucky that I survived, and went on to use EMDR to treat my severe PTSD.’

Pleading with her fans to seek help if they are struggling to cope with poor mental health, Jameela wrote, ‘I urge you to hang on just a bit longer and ask for help if you need it. Because things can turn around. I promise.’

In a second Tweet, the equality and body positivity activist went on, ‘There is so much work to do in Improving awareness and mental health care, and we need to further de-stigmatize the conversation around asking for help.’

Beneath the post, handfuls of Twitter users began sharing their own experiences and thanking Jameela for her support.

‘I’m just now starting EMDR therapy, thank you for the positive message on it. And you are so fierce and strong 💪🏻 YOU GO GIRL!’ wrote one.

‘The world’s significantly better with you in it and millions of people are incredibly glad that you’re still with us. #ProgressNotPerfection,’ a second chipped in, while another added, ‘Thank you for being so vulnerable and brave online for the rest of us ♥️.’