Former TOWIE star James ‘Arg’ Argent has revealed that his current weight of 24 is the heaviest he’s ever been, admitting he’s putting himself at risk of death if he doesn’t shed some pounds.

Renowned yoyo dieter Arg opened up about the medical checks he had to undergo before he challenged himself to swim the Channel for Channel 4’s Sink or Swim for Stand Up To Cancer.

Speaking to The Sun, the rather large Essex boy insisted that the pre-swim check ups confirmed that his heart is ‘ok’ and that he has no signs of diabetes and not overly high cholesterol levels.

But something else took the 31-year-old reality star by surprise, explaining: ‘I was weighed and I was the biggest I’d ever been — around 24 stone.’

Admitting that his size could have drastic consequences, Arg confessed: ‘I could become ill or die. The swim is an opportunity to sort my life out.’

Continuing, he explained that his bigger frame can attract some mean comments when it comes to his online presence: ‘I get a bit of stick on social media for my size. You try to be thick-skinned but it does affect you.’

Arg’s shocking health news comes days after his ex girlfriend Lydia Bright announced she is expecting her first child.

The couple played out their tumultuous seven year relationship during their time on ITV’s The Only Way Is Essex before splitting for good in 2016.

Lydia then found love again with boyfriend Lee Cronin and fell pregnant this year. Sadly, she announced she and Lee had decided to separate when she confirmed her pregnancy this week.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, 28-year-old Lyda said: ‘It’s not the ideal situation. I waited quite a long time to try for a baby, waited until I thought it was perfect.

‘I’ve always wanted the fairytale. And it’s obviously not worked out exactly how I wanted.

‘I know this baby will be the best thing that has ever happened to me.’