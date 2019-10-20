The former TOWIE star has had an open battle with drugs in the past

Gemma Collins reportedly called emergency services to her ex James ‘Arg’ Argent’s home on Thursday amid fears he had overdosed after friends failed to reach him on the phone.

The former TOWIE star has now admitted that he is ‘embarrassed’ by her actions after police and paramedics arrived at his home to check him over.

‘I wasn’t speaking to a certain person so I didn’t reply. They became concerned and called the police and ambulance,’ he told The Sun on Sunday.

‘They turned up and checked on me. They came up to my room to make sure I was fine.’

However, his parents reportedly raised the alarm again later that same day.

Arg added: ‘My parents were already there. Then this person must have called again and the ambulance turned up at around 4pm and we had a quick chat on the doorstep. He said it was a lovely house.

‘I wasn’t speaking to this person for a reason and they were worried about my safety because I wasn’t answering the phone.

‘I was perfectly fine, we all had a chat and carried on the day with my parents, we were just hanging up pictures.

‘The police and paramedics were only here for about ten minutes. I’m slightly embarrassed really. I apologise for any wasted police time as I was absolutely fine.’

Arg has suffered a long and public battle with substance abuse over the years, and was booted from TOWIE in May after failing a drugs test.

A source added: ‘James’ friends are beyond worried. Their concern is that if this behaviour keeps on happening that one day soon they will go around to find him dead…

‘Gemma raised the alarm because after hearing from his mum and dad she thought the worst…’

London Ambulance Service (LAS) confirmed it was called at 12.55pm to reports of an ‘unwell person’. A spokesman added: ‘We sent an ambulance crew and incident response officer and treated a person at the scene.’