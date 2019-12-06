James Argent rushed to hospital after drug overdose fears

James Argent has been rushed to hospital.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star, who is more widely known by his nickname Arg, was reportedly rushed to hospital after fears that he had suffered from a second overdose in two months.

According to The Sun, paramedics spent several hours at the TOWIE star’s earlier this week after friends reported that he hadn’t been seen for over 48 hours.

Friends were concerned for James after he didn’t turn up for a pre-arranged event, the launch of pal’s Umar Kamani’s Pretty Little Thing fashion line.

“Arg was disorientated and looked like he hadn’t eaten in days,” a friend of the reality star told the publication.

“He has been in denial of how bad it’s got and convinced everyone he’s fine but that couldn’t be further from the truth,” the source continued.

“He’s been suffering with depression and has been in a bad place for years. This is another blip in his recovery but it is the wake up call he needs.

“Arg is desperate to be happy and healthy again and now accepts he needs professional help to overcome his demons.”

Earlier this year Arg opened out about his struggle with his weight, revealing that he was suffering from an eating disorder.

Speaking to This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the TOWIE star said, “I’ve always gone up and down with my weight since I was a teenager.

“I could be really, really slim in the first half of the year, but by the other half I’m morbidly obese.

“All my problems stem from food,” he continued. “I have an eating disorder.”

“I’m proud of myself with how my career is going and that I’ve stayed clean and sober rather than going out with my mates to a club and drinking,” James added.

“But now if I’ve had a good or bad day, I’m now comfort eating.”